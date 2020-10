HOLLANDER--Frank Gabriel. We mourn the loss of Frank Gabriel Hollander. Papa Frank was a man of few words, great wit and a very dry sense of humor. He loved his family. He also loved lemons, tennis and Car Talk. He liked what he knew and he knew what he liked. He was a student of the interlining business and founded and successfully led Wala Fabrics for 72 years. We miss you already. Love Stacey, Dan, Elana and Olivia





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store