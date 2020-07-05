1/
KAUFMAN--Frank Joseph, 75, died on April 26th at his home in Holly Springs, North Carolina. He was the only child of Carmen "Betty" Beatty Kaufman and Joseph F.X. Kaufman. Frank is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diane Laurendeau Kaufman, his daughter, Elizabeth Kaufman Mastrangelo, his son-in-law, Richard Mastrangelo, and two granddaughters, Amy and Riley Mastrangelo. Frank was born on July 16, 1944, in New York City, where he lived until he and Diane moved to North Carolina in 2018. He graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1972. Frank had a long career at The McGraw- Hill Companies, retiring in 2007 as Senior Vice President and head of the Tax Department. A memorial service will be held at a time and format to be determined in the future. Please visit this online obituary page for updates: www.dignitymemorial.com/ obituaries/apex-nc/ frank-kaufman-9151424.


