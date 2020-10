KIERNAN--Frank J., 88, of Garden City, NY, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020 surrounded by his wife, Joan, of 67 years, and his daughters. Visitation will be held at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home in Garden City, NY, on Thursday, October 15 from 4pm to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne's Church in Garden City, NY, on Friday, October 16 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital