LYNN--Frank, a retired political reporter for The New York Times, died May 15 at age 89. Frank grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Fordham. He worked at the Brooklyn Eagle, World Telegram and Newsday before joining the Times in 1970. Survived by three children, Kathleen Lynn (Ben Nathanson), Thomas (Alisa) and James (Eileen); two daughters-in-law, Antonetta Lynn and Sharon Lynn; 13 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. His wife, Marilyn, and two sons, Frank and John, are deceased. Visiting hours Sunday at Clayton Funeral Home, Kings Park, NY. Memorial donations may be made to WHY Hunger, whyhunger.org, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 2100, New York, NY 10018; or St. John's Preparatory School, stjohnsprepschool.org, 2121 Crescent St., Astoria, NY 11105.
Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019