FRANK LYNN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK LYNN.
Service Information
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY
11754
(631)-269-6421
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Kings Park, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LYNN--Frank, a retired political reporter for The New York Times, died May 15 at age 89. Frank grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Fordham. He worked at the Brooklyn Eagle, World Telegram and Newsday before joining the Times in 1970. Survived by three children, Kathleen Lynn (Ben Nathanson), Thomas (Alisa) and James (Eileen); two daughters-in-law, Antonetta Lynn and Sharon Lynn; 13 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. His wife, Marilyn, and two sons, Frank and John, are deceased. Visiting hours Sunday at Clayton Funeral Home, Kings Park, NY. Memorial donations may be made to WHY Hunger, whyhunger.org, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 2100, New York, NY 10018; or St. John's Preparatory School, stjohnsprepschool.org, 2121 Crescent St., Astoria, NY 11105.
Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019
bullet Civil Rights
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.