1/
FRANK MOYNIHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOYNIHAN--Frank (Bud). Died of natural causes at home in Manhattan after an outstanding 94 years. Raised in Milwaukee, attended Marquette High. Earned a B.A. and M.Ed. from Marquette U. Served two years in the Navy before joining the Jesuits. Ordained in 1962, he worked in the U.S. and South Korea before co-founding Billy Budd Films in 1969 and leaving Holy Orders. Frank called himself "the luckiest guy in the world." A wide circle of close friends from all facets of his life mourn his passing. Will be laid to rest next to beloved wife Anne Kelly Moynihan. Funeral Mass Sept. 29, 10am, St. John the Evangelist, 348 E. 55th St. Memorials to Doctors Without Borders or Christo Rey Network.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved