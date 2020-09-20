FRANK MOYNIHAN

MOYNIHAN--Frank (Bud). Died of natural causes at home in Manhattan after an outstanding 94 years. Raised in Milwaukee, attended Marquette High. Earned a B.A. and M.Ed. from Marquette U. Served two years in the Navy before joining the Jesuits. Ordained in 1962, he worked in the U.S. and South Korea before co-founding Billy Budd Films in 1969 and leaving Holy Orders. Frank called himself "the luckiest guy in the world." A wide circle of close friends from all facets of his life mourn his passing. Will be laid to rest next to beloved wife Anne Kelly Moynihan. Funeral Mass Sept. 29, 10am, St. John the Evangelist, 348 E. 55th St. Memorials to Doctors Without Borders
or Christo Rey Network.