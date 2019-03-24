PIERCE -- Frank Ellis III, 83, passed away on March 13, 2019, in New York City, surrounded by his family. The son of Frank E. Pierce, Jr. and Mary Jean Curtis, Frank grew up in Chicago and attended Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. After graduating from Yale University in 1958, and serving as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, Frank embarked on a career on Wall Street, where he held a seat on the New York Stock Exchange. After retiring from the financial world, Frank spent much of his time in Chatham, New York with his wife Gail and their beloved dogs and horses. An avid outdoorsman, Frank loved shooting, fishing, horseback riding, scuba diving and walking in nature. He was also a highly accomplished photographer. Frank is survived by his wife, Gail Ann Plautz, his daughter Ashley and son John, five grandchildren, and his brother Heber. He will be dearly missed. Contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Leukemia Fighters, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, c/o Dr. Gail J. Roboz, 520 East 70th St., Box 403, New York, NY 10021 (https://cornellleukemia.com/ leukemia-fighters/).
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019