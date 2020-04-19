PIETRI--Frank. Beloved dancer, teacher, choreographer, singer and actor, died of natural causes on March 26, 2020 in New York City; born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on July 6, 1934 to Amalia Vega and Dr Augustin Pietri, beloved by his extended family and friends. He performed in many Broadway shows, including the original casts of Ballroom, Seesaw, I Remember Mama, and Promises, Promises. Frank found his true calling as a dance teacher who created his own style and technique that he called Pietri Jazz. He was devoted to his extraordinary Dance Class, a world of warmth and openness, and the source of life-long friendships.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020