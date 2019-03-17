PLATT--Frank Cheney. We mourn the loss of our founding board member, who for several decades made the creation and flourishing of Poets House his major concern, bringing us invaluable friends, encouragement, and comfort. His wit, truth-telling, and warm spirit will always remain woven in the fabric of Poets House, though we will miss his presence among us. The Board and Staff of Poets House
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019