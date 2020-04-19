Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TOMMASINI--Frank. Frank Tommasini, a resident of Malverne, Long Island for nearly 70 years, who ran family businesses in Williston Park, Garden City, and Riverhead, Long Island that combined remodeling of kitchens and bathrooms with retail sales of appliances and cabinets, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 99. He was born on October 26, 1920 in Valle dell'Angelo, a rural village in southern Italy, and, just before turning eight, moved with his mother, Rosa, to Greenwich Village, Manhattan, where they joined his father, Antonio, who had emigrated several years earlier from the hometown to establish himself in America, working as a shoeshine. Frank attended public schools in New York, served briefly in the Army Signal Corps, and in 1942 married Margaret Shannon, "my beautiful Irish girl," as he called her, who died in 1992. Among Frank's business ventures were Tommasini Appliances, Kitchen & Bath, Inc., Tommasini Building Corp, and Eastway Industries. In later years he worked as a representative for Luxor Cabinets. Having not been able to complete a college education in his youth, he later took courses and received a Bachelor's Degree from Empire State College, graduating at the age of 80. Frank was feisty and stubbornly industrious almost to the end. A lifelong liberal, he was quick with opinions and an avid viewer of MSNBC. Stella's Restaurant in Floral Park was practically his home away from home. He is survived by a son John, of Portsmouth, NH (and his wife Arlene); a son Anthony, of New York City (and his husband Benjamin McCommon); and a daughter Marianne, of Newton, MA (and her husband James Rutenbeck). Other survivors include his sister Mary Bartolotta, of Seaford; four grandchildren (Brian Tommasini, and Megan, Liza and Anthony Rutenbeck), and six great-grand- children (Sean, Erin, Charlie, Theo, Coraline and Arabella). Plans for a memorial in the fall will be announced.



TOMMASINI--Frank. Frank Tommasini, a resident of Malverne, Long Island for nearly 70 years, who ran family businesses in Williston Park, Garden City, and Riverhead, Long Island that combined remodeling of kitchens and bathrooms with retail sales of appliances and cabinets, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 99. He was born on October 26, 1920 in Valle dell'Angelo, a rural village in southern Italy, and, just before turning eight, moved with his mother, Rosa, to Greenwich Village, Manhattan, where they joined his father, Antonio, who had emigrated several years earlier from the hometown to establish himself in America, working as a shoeshine. Frank attended public schools in New York, served briefly in the Army Signal Corps, and in 1942 married Margaret Shannon, "my beautiful Irish girl," as he called her, who died in 1992. Among Frank's business ventures were Tommasini Appliances, Kitchen & Bath, Inc., Tommasini Building Corp, and Eastway Industries. In later years he worked as a representative for Luxor Cabinets. Having not been able to complete a college education in his youth, he later took courses and received a Bachelor's Degree from Empire State College, graduating at the age of 80. Frank was feisty and stubbornly industrious almost to the end. A lifelong liberal, he was quick with opinions and an avid viewer of MSNBC. Stella's Restaurant in Floral Park was practically his home away from home. He is survived by a son John, of Portsmouth, NH (and his wife Arlene); a son Anthony, of New York City (and his husband Benjamin McCommon); and a daughter Marianne, of Newton, MA (and her husband James Rutenbeck). Other survivors include his sister Mary Bartolotta, of Seaford; four grandchildren (Brian Tommasini, and Megan, Liza and Anthony Rutenbeck), and six great-grand- children (Sean, Erin, Charlie, Theo, Coraline and Arabella). Plans for a memorial in the fall will be announced. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close