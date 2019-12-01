Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK WRIGHT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WRIGHT--Frank Samuel, was born on February 18th, 1934 in Greenville, Texas to his parents Mary and Scott Wright. He attended Greenville public schools until his graduation from high school. He was voted "Class Favorite" his freshman, sophomore, and junior years, and voted "Most Handsome" his senior year. He lettered in both baseball and basketball and was voted Team Captain in both. Mr. Wright enrolled in East Texas State, now Texas A&M-Commerce, in 1952. He worked his way through school in various occupations including truck driver, men's clothing salesman, oilfield roughneck, and occasionally as a fashion model. Mr. Wright graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1956. It was during this time that Mr. Wright met a young girl from Edgewood, Joyce Read, with whom he began a love story that would last for the next 65 years. Immediately upon graduation, Mr. Wright moved to Dallas, Texas where he entered the Southern Methodist University School of Law. He worked for a short time as a reporter for Dun and Bradstreet. He then became an executive with Neiman-Marcus as their Credit Manager. He graduated from SMU Law with a Doctorate in Jurisprudence in 1960. Upon graduation Mr. Wright received a coveted appointment as Assistant District Attorney of Dallas County under famed District Attorney Henry Wade. He quickly established himself as a superb trial attorney, noted for his ability to connect with and captivate a jury. As his reputation grew, he began to receive offers from some of the states most prominent criminal defense attorneys. Mr. Wright left the District Attorneys office to begin private practice as a Criminal Defense Attorney. Within a few short years, he gained a reputation as being one of the premier trial lawyers in the country. He tried cases throughout the United States, and was retained as co-council or in a consulting capacity in cases around the world. After retiring from his practice, Mr. Wright resided in both Dallas, Texas and Santa Fe, New Mexico. His last decades were spent doing what he most enjoyed, traveling the world with Joyce. Mr. Wright died peacefully at his home in the arms of his family on October 10th, 2019. Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Scott Wright, his brother, Hale "Buddy" Wright, his sister, Mary Poteet, and his sister, Betty Brown. Mr. Wright is survived by the love of his life and his soul mate, his wife, Joyce Louise Wright. Also by his children, Allyson Wright Rogers, her husband, Dean Rogers, and Jason Wright, to whom he taught fairness, compassion, and most of all love. Mr. Wright delighted in his grandchildren, Channing Wakeman and husband, Micah, Lilly Wright, India Wright, Frances Rogers, Rachel Rogers Keller and husband, Chris, and great- grandchildren Channing, Camille, Camden, Juliette, Micah Louise, and Huntington. As per his wish, the family will have a Celebration of Life, including mariachis, in the early summer in Santa Fe, when the flowers are in bloom. The family wishes to thank the amazing team of caregivers who were such a comfort to Mr. Wright and the family. A special thanks to Mr. Wrights physician and friend of thirty years, Dr. David Winter. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the children's .



