FISHER--Franklin M. April 29 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Carlton Professor of Microeconomics, Emeritus at MIT. Frequent economic consultant and expert witness in antitrust matters. Chief economic witness for IBM in US v. IBM and for the DOJ in US v. Microsoft. Recipient of the John Bates Clark Medal from the AEA and an honorary degree from Hebrew University. Past President of American Friends of Peace Now, New Israel Fund, and American Jewish Congress, New England Region. For the last 25 years, worked tirelessly on projects using economic modeling to settle water disputes in the middle east. Silver life master of duplicate bridge, loved to ski, sail, travel, and spend time with his family. Beloved husband for more than 60 years of Ellen Paradise Fisher; loving brother of Joanne Hamburger (Roberto) of Switzerland and Wesley Fisher (Regine) of FL; cherished father of Abraham (Colleen Humphreys) and Abigail Fisher (Stephen) of MA, and Naomi Zikmund-Fisher (Brian) of MI; adored Zayde to his 8 grandchildren: Beth AuBuchon (Adam), Wendy, Teddy, and Harry Humphreys, Jamie and Valerie Fisher, and Eve and Jesse Zikmund-Fisher. Memorial donations: New Israel Fund, PO Box 177, Lewiston, ME 04243-0177, ACLU of MA, 211 Congress St., Boston, MA 02110 or the progressive organization of your choice.



