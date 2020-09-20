FRANKLIN UHLIG

UHLIG--Franklin Reinhardt Jr. June 15, 1927 - August 27, 2020 Mr. Uhlig cared deeply about the U.S. Navy, and had a 40 -year career in naval publishing. In 1960, he joined the Naval Institute in Annapolis, MD, and eventually became the senior editor. The heart of Mr. Uhlig's work there was a publication he founded called The Naval Review. As Mr. Uhlig conceived it, this annual volume sought to expound upon prevailing issues affecting the U.S. Navy. To that end, Mr. Uhlig commissioned a series of incisive essays that examined government policy, new technologies, and the ever-changing risks and challenges facing the U.S. Navy. In 1981, Mr. Uhlig moved to Newport, RI and became editor of the Naval War College Review. With a new mandate, and under Mr. Uhlig's leadership, the Review became a journal renowned for its trenchant naval essays, and its international military following. Mr. Uhlig retired in 1993 to work on his highly regarded book, "How Navies Fight." Unique among salty tomes, "How Navies Fight" argues, through a comprehensive analysis of U.S. Naval history, that a strong American Navy's first imperative is to protect friendly shipping, and conversely, to disrupt hostile shipping. Often, Mr. Uhlig would ask strangers "What do you do?" And then he would tell them, "The trick in life is to do what you like ... and then get paid for it!"





