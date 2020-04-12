WARD--Dr. Franklin S., passed away peacefully at his home in Fieldston on April 4. He was 89 years old. Son of Burt and Paulette Ward, brother of Marilyn E. LaMarche. Devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his children Craig Ward and Alison Ward Frank. Father-in-law to Lisa Ward and Matthew Frank, grandfather to Benjamin, Rebecca, Jake and Adam. Dr. Ward was a graduate of Columbia Business School and New York University Medical School. He was on the Board of both St. Claires and Elizabeth Hospitals. Well respected, admired and loved by his patients and the Inwood community where he was in private practice for over 50 years. Dr. Ward was recognized on multiple occasions for his devotion to his patients and for being a pillar of the community. Patients described him as compassionate, kind and generous as he would never turn anyone away if they were unable to pay. His 50 year marriage to his wife Doris was looked upon as exemplary by all that knew and loved them. He will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020