GARDNER--Franklyn D., It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our loving husband, Dad, Papa, brother, uncle, and friend, who passed on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Warm and engaging, gentle and kind, giving and selfless, intelligent and inquisitive, artistic and talented, Frank loved to make new friends and to learn about the world around him. Lover of the arts, Judaism, nature, and knowledge, he never lost his curiosity and wonder. Frank, Dad, Papa: "Thy life's a miracle." We love you. Harriet, Alan, Karen, and Sam Gardner Laura, Warren, Staci, and Randy Weinzoff Jeffrey Jeune
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2019