1928 - 2020

FREUND-Fred A, age 91 of New York City passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10th. Fred was the devoted partner to Lee-Ann Klein, father to Gregory G. Freund, MD and K. Bailey Freund, MD, cherished grandfather to Tatiana, Alexis, Allegra and Avery, and loyal friend to his ex-wife Patricia Gardner Freund. Fred was born and raised In Manhattan and completed undergraduate and law school at Columbia University in three years. Mr. Freund started in 1953 as an associate at Kaye, Scholer, Fierman, Hays & Handler, now known as Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP.



Fred gained valuable expertise through his role as a law clerk to the chief judge of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York and as a first lieutenant in the United States Air Force where he was active in writing opinions and earned a commendation ribbon. In a career filled with many highlights, he was most proud of his reputation in antitrust litigation. Recently, in Law 360, a former law colleague said "Fred Freund approached antitrust litigation with skill, vigor and zeal - and most importantly a sense of adventure. This made the most mundane tasks come alive and the most interesting more worthwhile." 1



Mr. Fred A. Freund has generously donated over 200 decorative wood carvings from 19th–20th century China and Japan to the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures at the University of Illinois in Champaign. While his scholarly achievements and successful career will be always be notable, his love for his family and passion to the betterment of their lives is how his legacy will continue on.



Since retirement from the law, Fred has traveled the globe accompanied by Lee-Ann, played bridge weekly, and enjoyed the company of his children and grand-children both locally and in decades of summer family reunions in Kiawah South Carolina. When home in New York, he enjoyed his weekly bridge game with lifelong friends. He will be missed.





