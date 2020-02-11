HELLER--Fred, age 95, of Fort Lee, previously of Ridgewood, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband for 71 years of Erna (Tina) nee: Davis. Devoted father to Jeffrey Heller and his wife, Deborah; William Heller and his wife, Maureen. Cherished grandfather to Steven and his wife Valerie, Jessica, Sara, Kristin and Garrett. Dear brother to Donald and his wife, Ginger. Fred was born September 4, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY. As a youngster in Brooklyn, Fred took to scouting where he advanced and learned leadership skills that would serve him well. The Boy Scouts of America was a lifelong source of friendships and memories. Fred entered the US Navy's V-12 program and served with United States Naval Reserve, 1943-1946 and 1951-1952. He attended RPI in Troy, NY earning a mechanical engineering degree in 1947, and then a Master's Degree in Administrative Engineering from NYU in 1949. His career started at Burndy Engineering where he remained for 17 years and from there in 1964 he joined Lightolier Inc as VP for Operations eventually leading the organization through several phases of growth as President and CEO including the company's consolidation into the Genlyte Group in 1984 where he became President of the merged company and Chairman of the Board of Lightolier until he retired in 1992. Fred loved to travel especially with his family and eventually his grandchildren, all five of whom are to various degrees well-traveled and adventurous largely to his credit. He was introduced to skiing as a family activity and was a lifelong tennis player and fan. He also was an avid bridge and poker player. He spent the last few years as caregiver for his beloved life partner Tina at home. We all miss him dearly. Services will be private. For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com or call (201) 947-3336.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2020