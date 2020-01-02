Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Mutzman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred R. Mutzman, 73, died December 20, 2019 near his home in West Palm Beach, FL. A private celebration of his life was held on Saturday, 28th of December with family and friends.



Fred was born in Bronx, NY to Joyce and David Mutzman. He earned his pharmaceutical degree from Columbia University. Working through a variety of positions, from local pharmacies to corporate warehouse administration roles, he had a career spanning over 30 years. He married Sharyn M. Mutzman in 1975, raising two sons, Keith and Craig Mutzman in New York City, NY. They were happily married for 27 years until Sharyn passed in 2002.



Fred later met Jill Levy, whom he married in 2008. Jill and Fred split their time between their homes in Westhampton, NY and West Palm Beach, FL. He enjoyed cooking with Jill and spending time with their close friends.



While being a pharmacist was his job; his true passion lied in other areas. Fred Mutzman was a man who constantly dove into creative endeavors, engaged in everything from needlepoint to crochet, lithographs to wooden model boats, Faberge eggs and horticulture. He also had a passion for horses, spending numerous weekends on a farm helping to care for race horses and then heading to the track to watch them run.



He is survived by his wife, Jill Levy, his older son Keith, his daughter-in-law Kirstin, his younger son Craig, his two grandsons, Gavin and Jonah, his step daughters Andrea and Jennifer, his step grandchildren Alex and Jamie, and a whole host of friends and loved ones.



For those who wish to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, which Fred personally supported during his life. Fred R. Mutzman, 73, died December 20, 2019 near his home in West Palm Beach, FL. A private celebration of his life was held on Saturday, 28th of December with family and friends.Fred was born in Bronx, NY to Joyce and David Mutzman. He earned his pharmaceutical degree from Columbia University. Working through a variety of positions, from local pharmacies to corporate warehouse administration roles, he had a career spanning over 30 years. He married Sharyn M. Mutzman in 1975, raising two sons, Keith and Craig Mutzman in New York City, NY. They were happily married for 27 years until Sharyn passed in 2002.Fred later met Jill Levy, whom he married in 2008. Jill and Fred split their time between their homes in Westhampton, NY and West Palm Beach, FL. He enjoyed cooking with Jill and spending time with their close friends.While being a pharmacist was his job; his true passion lied in other areas. Fred Mutzman was a man who constantly dove into creative endeavors, engaged in everything from needlepoint to crochet, lithographs to wooden model boats, Faberge eggs and horticulture. He also had a passion for horses, spending numerous weekends on a farm helping to care for race horses and then heading to the track to watch them run.He is survived by his wife, Jill Levy, his older son Keith, his daughter-in-law Kirstin, his younger son Craig, his two grandsons, Gavin and Jonah, his step daughters Andrea and Jennifer, his step grandchildren Alex and Jamie, and a whole host of friends and loved ones.For those who wish to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, which Fred personally supported during his life. Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close