FRED RICHMAN

RICHMAN--Fred, of New York and Sarasota, FL, died on July 26, 2020 after a long illness, with his loving wife of 74 years, Rita (Shaine) at his side. Born in New York City to Ruby and Ada (Luxemburg) Richman on July 18, 1922, Fred attended De Witt Clinton High School and New York University. After serving in World War II, Fred returned home to join his father's wholesale textile business. A few years later, he transformed the business into Richloom Fabrics, based in Manhattan. He was a devoted family man, taking great pride in his daughter, Carol (Harry Penn) and son James (Elissa). He was Papa to his four grandchildren, Michael Saivetz (Amy), Aliza Glasser (Daniel), Jake Richman and Katie Richman. And he adored his five great-grandchildren, Noah, Lila, and Zoe Saivetz and Elliot and Abigail Glasser. In addition to his business success, Fred was an inveterate traveler. He and Rita traveled around the world, hiking in the Himalayas, and their beloved Zermatt, Switzerland - where there is to this day a bench dedicated to them both. After retiring from Richloorn, Fred and Rita moved to Sarasota. There, Fred pursued his interests in music and in photography. At the Sarasota Bay Club, where they resided, Fred founded a jazz group with several other residents. They performed multiple times. Additionally, Fred used computer aided drawing to create masterpieces from his photographs. Fred was a dedicated philanthropist. He and Rita contributed to multiple Jewish organizations, including UJA-NY and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. They also contributed to Brandeis and Case Western Reserve Universities. In the art world, Fred contributed works of primitive art to the Metropolitan Museum in New York and to the High Museum in Atlanta. Because of the pandemic, funeral and shiva services are private. Gifts in his memory would be welcome by Planned Parenthood, UJA-Federation, New York (ujafedny.org
), and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (jdc.oreway-to- give).