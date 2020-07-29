1/
FRED RICHMAN
RICHMAN--Fred. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Fred Richman, beloved husband of Rita. Fred's extraordinary philanthropy impacted the lives of so many in New York and around the world. We extend our condolences to Rita, his children James (Elissa) and Carol Saivetz (Harry Penn), his grandchildren, his great- grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


Published in New York Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
It was a privilege to know him and work for him during part of “Glory Days” in the textile era. I truly enjoyed speaking with him occasionally during his retirement years. He will be truly missed!
Howard Rosenblum
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Losing Fred Richman marks the end of an era. He was not only my cousin, but he was my role model. A Renaissance man, he was a gifted guitarist and pianist. When I was growing up, he often came to our house and played piano duets with me. He was a philanthropist and supported many causes including the Joan Jacoby Fund at Bridgeport Hospital, a fund in memory of my late daughter. Sincere condolences to Jim, Carol, Michael, and the whole family. We have lost a true hero.

Regards to Rita. Love to all.
Milton Jacoby
Family
July 28, 2020
Fred was my father Jimmy Weinberg's best friend.. i remember fred and rita as far back as i can go.. as a child.. i always loved them both.. my love was when fred would teach my son dan and i about the birds in ding darling in sanibel and elsewhere..he even took my son out very early in the morning one day.... i just spoke to him a few weeks back..he was a wonderful human being who was humble.. he is already sorely missed by me... love you fred..
Nina Weinberg Doran
Friend
July 28, 2020
It was with great sadness that I heard of Fred’s passing. I will always remember him with appreciation and deep admiration for who he was.
May he rest in Peace.
Bob and Denise Caplan
Coworker
