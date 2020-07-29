RICHMAN--Fred. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Fred Richman, beloved husband of Rita. Fred's extraordinary philanthropy impacted the lives of so many in New York and around the world. We extend our condolences to Rita, his children James (Elissa) and Carol Saivetz (Harry Penn), his grandchildren, his great- grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store