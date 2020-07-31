RICHMAN--Fred. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Fred Richman, a longtime friend and Benefactor of the Museum. An avid collector of African and Southeast Asian art, Mr. Richman along with his wife, Rita, generously donated significant works of art from their collection to the Department of the Arts of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas. These gifts - including sculptures, jewelry, and textiles - were featured in the Museum's 1994 exhibition "Art of Island Southeast Asia: The Fred and Rita Richman Collection," and several of their landmark gifts will feature prominently in the Museum's planned renovation of the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing. Mr. and Mrs. Richman have also provided key support for the department's acquisitions, special exhibitions, and publications, as well as the Museum's general operations. We are profoundly grateful for their generosity, their many years of service as Visiting Committee members, and their passionate, transformational support of the Department of the Arts of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas. We send our deepest condolences to Mrs. Richman and her family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store