ROBINS--Fred, passed away peacefully on May 5th after a long illness. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his loving wife Judith, two children Eric and Karen and her spouse Oren and two grandchildren Madeline and Samuel. Family was an important part of his life. Fred was a generous and kind spirited man who loved classical music, was a fan of the opera and a great theatre goer. A graduate of the University of Michigan and New York Law School he began his career in law being employed by the IRS. Later he continued in the field of wills and estates. He will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on May 7, 2019