RUBIN--Fred Paul. Fred died peacefully at home in Florida on November 26 at the age of 92, 120 days after the passing of his wife, Dede, following 65 years of a loving marriage. An impassioned son of the Bronx, proud veteran of World War II, consummate real estate developer and wise counselor, Fred devoted his career to improving housing and economic opportunity for all residents of the borough. He is survived by his cherished children, Pamela Rubin Carter, Peter Rubin and Tom Rubin; their spouses, Jon Carter, Lara Kelley and Nina Russell; his beloved grandchildren, Jake, Harry and Sophia Carter; Acadia and Robert Rubin; and Nicholas, Katharine and Chloe Rubin; and his revered sister-in-law, Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, and her husband, Carl Spielvogel. A celebration of the lives of Dede and Fred will be held in New York City in the spring.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019