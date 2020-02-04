SCHECTER--Fred, of New York City and Jamesport, NY passed away at 3:30pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with his two daughters beside him. Fred was born January 13th, 1929 in New York City and grew up in Brooklyn, NY with his parents, Solomon and Ruth Schecter (Rosner), Brother, Gerald and Sister, Barbara all whom he loved dearly. He attended New York University for undergraduate and dental school and graduated in 1952. He practiced dentistry in New York City until his retirement in 1994. Fred served in the United States Airforce as a dentist in the Korean War from1953- 1955. He spoke of those days with pride, fondness and memories of good friends serving his country. Fred met the love of his life, Harriette Rosalie Gerson in 1959 and they were married soon after on June 19, 1960. They enjoyed 58 years of love, laughs and life partnership until Harriette's passing one year ago. Fred had missed her so very much. It brought him comfort knowing that he would soon be beside her. Fred was an avid opera fan and supporter of The Metropolitan Opera House. He also volunteered through FEGS, helping Russian immigrants acclimatize to their lives in the United States during the 1990's. Fred leaves behind his devoted daughters and sons-in-law (whom he referred to as his sons) Suzanne Schecter (Todd Ruback), Julianne Karsten (Russell Karsten) and his adoring grandsons Van, Calvin and Grant. They truly were the lights of his life. Fred and his irreverent wit and undying devotion to his family will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New York Pug Rescue, The Human Society, ASPCA or any animal rescue charity of your choosing. Special thanks to Lorain Reid, Nicole Keller and Eka for giving him so much love and care.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 4, 2020