SIESEL--Fred. Born in Altenstadt, Germany, Fred had his first birthday on the boat to New York in 1937. His family settled in Washington Heights and he was a proud graduate of CCNY, '58. Fred joined the illustrious staff of the Special Study of Securities Markets in 1961. He continued work at the SEC until 1969, and worked at Weeden & Co. in the 1970s. Throughout these years he did what he loved with the people whom he most admired, and who inspired him for the rest of his life. He kept the party going for decades at the NYSE until his retirement. He had a god-given gift for seeing harmony in composition, especially in all the things he adored: classical music, horse racing, movies (Ninotchka), cryptic crossword puzzles, sketching, and jokes of all stripes. Survived by wife Ellen and daughter Hanna; sister Sylvia Sommers, brother Ernie (Pierrette) and their families; and many friends and fans of his quick puns and gentle nature. A Memorial Manhattan Walk across the High Bridge will be held in spring.



