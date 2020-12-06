SONDHEIMER--Fred, M.D. born in Frankfurt, Germany in 1932 and raised in New York, passed away peacefully at home in Oakland, CA, on November 29, 2020. He was a graduate of Brandeis University and Tufts Medical School. Fred was a dedicated neuroradiologist. He married Gwen Davis in 1959, with whom he had three children, Michele, Joshua, and Marc. In 1999, he married Linda Northrup. Fred was passionate about the arts, a devoted husband, father, friend, and adoring grandfather. He will be sorely missed.





