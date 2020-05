Or Copy this URL to Share

SPECHT--Fred, loving husband of the late Mary Clare Bergin, died on April 24th. Fred and Mary Clare were known for their kindness and generosity to their East Side community and church; and especially to their many Fire Island and Neary's Pub friends. We will miss them. Cathy Pietronuto, Paul Hawryluk and Helen Lowe





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store