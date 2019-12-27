FRED WILSON

Service Information
Plaza Jewish Community Chapel
630 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY
10024
(212)-769-4400
Obituary
WILSON--Fred C. Age 75. Loved by many, and adored by his loving wife Beverly; children Carin and Andrew; brother Herb, his wife Fran, and daughter Nicole; Beverly's brother Allen, his wife Fran, and his children Brett and Eric. Funeral will be held Sunday, December 29, 9:30am, at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan. Burial follows at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. "Every Day is a Gift," which Fred Believed, with Passion, Joy, Fun and Generosity. Fred will always be remembered as a Beautiful man, with a Heart of Gold. Fran, Nicole, and Herb Wilson
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 27, 2019
