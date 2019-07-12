WRIGHT--Fred. Fred Wright, Ph.D. 1935-2019, Psychologist, Psychoanalyst and Teacher passed away Friday, June 28th. He was a retired Professor Emeritus at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York City. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years Phyllis Wright, his daughter Julie Wright and son-in-law Ken Stacey of Woodland Hills, California, his son Christopher Wright of Brooklyn, NY and his two grandsons Lucas and Nathaniel and many other loved ones in NY and Seattle, Washington. Memorial Service: Frank E Campbell-The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue (81 Street), 12:30pm, Saturday, July 27th. Phyllis Wright Julie Wright Christopher Wright
Published in The New York Times on July 12, 2019