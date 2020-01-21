BERMAN--Frederic S. March 7, 1927 - January 19, 2020. A man of accomplishment. A patriot. A life well-lived. Cherished son of the late Abraham and Rose Berman; devoted father of Jim and Tony; father-in-law of Theresa and Sarah; grandfather of Claire, David and Ben. Husband of Barbara J. Cohn nee Schwartzman. Beloved brother of the late Robert. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and life-long friend. Sitting judge for over 30 years appointed by four mayors of differing political persuasions (John Lindsay, Abraham Beame, Ed Koch, Rudolph Giuliani); New York City Housing and Rent Commissioner who spearheaded passage of the rent stabilization law; New York State Senator; law professor for 40 years; 40 years as US Army Reservist rising to rank of Lt. Colonel; Valentine's Day judge, marrying hundreds of couples at the top of the Empire State Building and the World Trade Center; President, Temple Israel of the City of New York; WNYC radio host and Columbia University sports reporter. Services Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00am at Temple Israel of the City of New York, 112 E. 75th St.



