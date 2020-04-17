FENIG--Dr. Frederic C. Dr. Frederic Charles Fenig, 75, passed away early in the morning on April 16, 2020 after a valiant fight against lymphoma. Dr. Fenig was a beloved father, physician, and friend. In practice for 50 years, Frederic began his career as a Lieutenant Commander for the US Navy in Newport, Rhode Island under the Berry Plan. He liked to kid that he was the only Navy dermatologist from Philly to the Philippines. He then built a thriving dermatology practice in Manhattan. Born in Buffalo in 1944, the Fenig family moved to Brooklyn where Frederic attended James Madison High School. At the age of 16, he began his medical studies at Brooklyn College, attended SUNY Upstate Medical University, and served as Chief Resident at Metropolitan Hospital Center. Dr. Fenig received many accolades and awards over his long career, including being a member of Mensa and a Knight of Honour & Merit from The Knights of Malta. He enjoyed collecting art and antiquing, sharing company with his family and friends, and was an exceptional conversationalist. Dr. Fenig is survived by his wife of 35 years, Neva Small Fenig, his two daughters Arielle and Barbara, his brother Stuart and sister-in-law Susan, his nephew David, his son-in-law Patrick, and two grandchildren, Nicolas and Lucas. Dr. Fenig will be remembered for his gentle and generous nature, for his sense of humor, and for his deep devotion to patients, friends, and family.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020