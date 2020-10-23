1/1
FREDERIC WU
WU--Frederic "Eric" Whitney. Beloved son of Douglas L. and Hope Whitney Wu of New York City and Manchester, VT. Eric, 20, died in an automobile accident on September 23, 2020. He graduated from St. David's School in Manhattan and Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. Eric was a junior at Brown University and will receive a posthumous AB in May, 2022. A perennial honor-roll student universally admired for his keen intellect and generosity of spirit, Eric was quietly exceptional. In addition to his parents, he leaves his brother Philip; his grandmothers, Seraphine C. Wu and Jane R. Whitney; and aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. David's School, 12 East 89th St., New York, NY 10128.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
