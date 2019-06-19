EATON--Frederick A., of West Palm Beach, Florida died June 15 in Florida. He was 83. He is survived by his wife, the former Cynthia Cogswell Johnston; his sister, Justine Auchincloss; his four children Fredrick, Thomas, Griffin, and Elizabeth; and his eight grandchildren. Freddy grew up in New York and attended Buckley, St. Paul's, and Harvard. He worked as a securities analyst at White Weld and Dean Witter and in finance for Gulf Oil. He will be remembered for his big heart, quick wit and spirited personality. Services will be at St. James Episcopal Church in New York on Thursday, June 27th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wildlife Conservation Society, Bronx, NY 10460.



