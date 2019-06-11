EMERSON--Frederick R. on June 8, 2019, resident of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 99. Fred is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Louise as well as his three children, Barbara, Sandra and Jay, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three step-daughters and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Suzanne. Fred had a long and successful career with McGraw-Hill and Business Week magazine. He was a proud World War II veteran. He followed, with interest, the news coverage of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and recalled his landing at Utah Beach 15 days after D-Day. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on June 11, 2019