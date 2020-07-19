1/
FREDERICK GATES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GATES--Frederick, of New York, NY, originally from Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020 at the age of 86 after a battle with lung cancer. Fred graduated from University of Virginia in 1956. He was CEO and President of Gates Shirt Company, and Serica Neckwear. Fred was a founding member of Temple Beth Ahm, Aberdeen, NJ and an active member of Lincoln Square Synagogue, New York City. Devoted to his family Fred was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Barbara, is survived by his children Deborah (Mark), Stephen (Nancy), Jay (Laurie), sister Muriel Krietzman, grandchildren Michael (Melissa), Daniel, Kevin, Morgan, Matthew, Ethan, Jonathan, great-granddaughter Amelia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved