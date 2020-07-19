FREDERICK GATES

GATES--Frederick, of New York, NY, originally from Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020 at the age of 86 after a battle with lung cancer. Fred graduated from University of Virginia in 1956. He was CEO and President of Gates Shirt Company, and Serica Neckwear. Fred was a founding member of Temple Beth Ahm, Aberdeen, NJ and an active member of Lincoln Square Synagogue, New York City. Devoted to his family Fred was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Barbara, is survived by his children Deborah (Mark), Stephen (Nancy), Jay (Laurie), sister Muriel Krietzman, grandchildren Michael (Melissa), Daniel, Kevin, Morgan, Matthew, Ethan, Jonathan, great-granddaughter Amelia.





