KANTOR--Frederick William, Ph.D. physicist and inventor, born July 19, 1942 in New York City and died May 15, 2020. He had an ear for music, and taught himself guitar, piano, organ. Dr. Kantor invented a new way to polish the surfaces of an X-ray telescope; his patented design was replicated by Lockheed for NASA. Other patents included new ways to make air- conditioners, to carry away sewage wastes and to help people with macular degeneration to read again. He developed a new approach to physics, captured in his groundbreaking book, Information Mechanics (Wiley, 1977). Dr. Kantor was preceded in death by his parents, statistician Anne Golden and economist Harry S. Kantor He is survived by his sister, Susan G. Zepeda (Fred P. Seifer) of Louisville, KY, brother, Paul B. Kantor (Carole J Kaplowitz) of Madison, WI, six nieces and nephews and seven grandnieces and nephews. A private graveside ceremony is planned at King David Cemetery in Virginia. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2AGuvaj Donations may be made to the New Jewish Home in Manhattan, the Columbia University Physics Department, or a charity of your choice.
Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.