KLANIT--Frederick Saul, 92, of Somers, NY and formerly of Brooklyn, NY, died on November 8, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1927 to the late Jacob and Jennie Klanit in New York, NY. Fred was a retired College Professor and Dean at NYC Technical College in Brooklyn, NY. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Pearl (nee Cohen) Klanit of Somers, N.Y. and by his sister- in-law, Marilyn Klanit and two nieces and three nephews. Predeceased by his beloved brother, Leonard Klanit. Funeral Service, Temple Shaaray-Tefila, 89 Baldwin Road, Bedford Corners, NY 10549 on Sunday, 11:30am. Interment to follow at Mt. Eden Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to a , would be appreciated. Services by Hawthorne Funeral Home, Hawthorne, NY.



