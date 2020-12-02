LUBCHER--Frederick. Woodmere, New York. Attorney, retired partner and chair of trust and estates department of Fried, Frank, Harris Shriver & Jacobson, LLP passed away Sunday evening November 29. Born on January 28, 1931 in Lesko, Poland, at the age of 9, Fred immigrated to New York from Austria with his mother and two older brothers Bernard and Herman, refugees from the rise of Nazism. Fred worked hard to earn money for his family while learning English and ultimately graduating from New York University in 1952 and New York University School of Law in 1955. He began his career while in high school in 1946, working in the mail room of the law firm (Strasser Speigelberg) that would become known as Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver, and Jacobson, LLP. Upon earning his law degree Fred was hired by the firm as an attorney and rose through the ranks to become the admired and respected chair of the trust and estates department. Although Fred was a very private person, in 2018, in the interest of preserving the history of Jewish Survivors, he agreed to be interviewed by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. He discussed a history so private to him that his children only became aware of the story upon watching the video interview. In honor of their father his children ask that you watch the interview which can be seen at the following url https://collections.ushmm
org/search/catalog/irn611751 His family knows him as a strong but gentle man. He was a husband, father and grandfather who would carry the weight of the universe if he felt they needed him to. He never wavered in his devotion to his family and others he cared for. He is remembered by his friends and colleagues as one of the finest men they have known. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Shirley (nee Greenberger) Lubcher, and his loving children Jeremy and Howard, their spouses Amy and Mari, and his grandchildren Steven (Sophie), Evan, Allie, Remi and Sam Lubcher. We will miss him dearly. Due to Covid restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (https://www.ushmm.org/
support)