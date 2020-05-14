FREDERICK MENDELSOHN
MENDELSOHN--Dr. Frederick. Died April 17, 2020 at age 87 of Covid-19. He was born in Reading, PA in 1932 and was raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He attended Harvard College and Stanford Medical School. He practiced psychiatry in New York City for 50 years, helping countless patients with his insight and compassion. He was wise, brilliant, and kind. He had dignity, a dry wit, and deep inner strength. He possessed a rare humility and an ability to distill complex matters to essential truths. He loved his family, friends, travel, tennis, skiing, classic literature, and chocolate. Donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association and the Harvard Library Etta and Norman Mendelsohn Judaica Fund. He is survived by his wife, Martha, his daughter, Jane Mendelsohn (Nick Davis), his son, Nathaniel Mendelsohn (Damla Ergun), his stepson, James Berman (Carrie Capstick), and his grandchildren, Lily, Grace, Sasha, Eren, and Kian. He also leaves his sister, Sue Mendelsohn Rosen, his nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was deeply loved. We will miss him and hold him in our hearts forever.


Published in New York Times on May 14, 2020.
