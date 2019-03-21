Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK SMOLEN. View Sign

SMOLEN-- Frederick W., age 71, passed away on February 3, 2019. He was born in 1947 to parents Edmond and Magdalena Smolen in Brooklyn. He is survived by beloved daughters Kristin and Kathryn, brother William, sister Magdalene, nieces and nephews. Fred graduated from Power Memorial High School. He then joined the Coast Guard for six years with tours in the Philippines and Vietnam. Upon honorable discharge, Fred graduated from Pace University and NYU's Stern (M.B.A.). Fred had a distinguished career as a CPA, running his own business in Washington, DC and working at the SEC. Lovingly known as Freddy, he will be remembered as a devoted father and best friend, world traveler, avid dancer, pilot, marathoner and community supporter. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am on Saturday, March 23 at St. Ann's Parish in Flushing, NY. Donations in his memory can be made to The Sierra Club.



