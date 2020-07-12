FREDERICK WONHAM

WONHAM--Frederick. Frederick Stapley Wonham died peacefully at the age of 89 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, on July 5, 2020. He was born in 1931, son of the late Wilson Stapley Wonham and Mary Knight Lincoln Wonham of Greenwich, Connecticut. He was pre-deceased in 2015 by his devoted wife and partner in life of 62 years, Ann Brunie Wonham. Fred was raised in Greenwich and had an early passion for the outdoors and the wilderness of the north country, inspired by many childhood fishing trips to Canada with his father. He attended St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, and continued on to Princeton University in the fall of 1949. At Princeton, Fred majored in history and was a member of the crew team and of Cap and Gown. He graduated in June of 1953, and two days later married the love of his life, Ann Brunie, whom he had met in Wyoming while working as a "dude." Ann and Fred lived in Europe for two years while Fred served in the U.S. Army as an artillery officer, stationed in Trieste, Italy, and Linz, Austria. In 1955 Fred received his honorary discharge as a First Lieutenant and joined the investment banking firm G.H. Walker & Co. in New York City, where he became a general partner in 1961 and President and CEO in 1971. When G.H. Walker merged with White, Weld & Co. in 1974, he became President of the larger firm. In 1979 he joined U.S. Trust Corporation of New York and retired as its Vice Chairman in 1995, after a long and very satisfying career. Fred Wonham was a member of the Round Hill Club in Greenwich, serving as its President from 1986-1990, and of Riomar Country Club in Vero Beach, where he also served as President from 1994-1999. For many years he was a member of the Bond Club of New York, and he was President of the Investment Association of New York. Fred and Ann joined the Ausable Club in Keene Valley, New York, in 1955. In retirement Fred was a member of the U.S Seniors Golf Association, and he also became an avid and intrepid seaman. After moving to Florida, he directed much of his limitless energy to lifelong learning and to the Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, serving on the theater's board and as its Treasurer for a number of years. He was a man one could "go down the river with," a criterion he liked to use for assessing character, grit, and integrity, qualities he himself possessed in abundance. Mr. Wonham is survived by his second wife, Suzanne Butler Waterbury Sherer Wonham, his three children, Stapley Emberling (David) of Weston, CT, Harry Wonham (Connie) of Eugene, OR, and Linc Wonham of Eugene, as well as seven adored grandchildren: Ryan and Rachel Emberling; Emory, Grant, and Walker Wonham; and Jack and Cal Wonham. The Wonham family owes an enormous debt to Greta Esperance of Vero Beach for her boundless love and care for Ann and Fred. Her devotion to them is something we can never fully repay.





