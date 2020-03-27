1917 - 2020
Frieda Homnick Morgenstern, 102, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born on October 4, 1917, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Frieda was the daughter of David and Sadie (Englander) Homnick. Frieda enjoyed books, writing, people, and conversation. She asked questions and listened closely and when the time was right she shared her own pearls of wisdom, wisdom that accumulated over many years. She recalled getting by during the depression, helping support her brother through medical school before he helped her attend UCLA. After college she returned to New York City where she lived on the upper west side of Manhattan with her husband of 36 years, Melvin DeWitt Morgenstern. Frieda worked as an Executive Assistant to Barbara Walters at ABC News and immersed herself in all the city had to offer. After retiring with her husband to San Diego, she stayed busy as a published author. She was an avid reader of the New York Times and loved its crossword puzzles. She always welcomed a card game or Scrabble match, still winning playing upside down even past the age of 100. Not long after the birth of her first granddaughter, she packed up and moved to Texas to be a first-time homeowner a short walk down the block from her son and his family. As Gram or "Do Do" she enjoyed reading books, telling stories, baking cookies, eating chocolate and, above all, sharing, smiles, giggles, and a heart full of love. The last years of her life were spent at University Commons in Ann Arbor, a rich intellectual community that introduced her to many new friends.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Lewis Morgenstern, daughter-in-law Kara and cherished granddaughters Kenly and Clare.
In addition to her husband, Frieda was preceded in death by sisters
Rae Homnick and Lea (Homnick) Bornstein and brother Myron Michael Homnick.
Family members plan to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please bake cookies and share with others in need or consider a donation to the .
