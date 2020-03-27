Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frieda Homnick Morgenstern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1917 - 2020

Frieda Homnick Morgenstern, 102, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.



Born on October 4, 1917, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Frieda was the daughter of David and Sadie (Englander) Homnick. Frieda enjoyed books, writing, people, and conversation. She asked questions and listened closely and when the time was right she shared her own pearls of wisdom, wisdom that accumulated over many years. She recalled getting by during the depression, helping support her brother through medical school before he helped her attend



She is survived by her son, Dr. Lewis Morgenstern, daughter-in-law Kara and cherished granddaughters Kenly and Clare.



In addition to her husband, Frieda was preceded in death by sisters

Rae Homnick and Lea (Homnick) Bornstein and brother Myron Michael Homnick.



Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020

