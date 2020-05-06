G. RICHARD DIMLER
DIMLER--Rev. G. Richard (Dick), S.J., 88, died on April 14, 2020 in Wynnewood, PA. He was son of the late George H. Dimler and Gertrude H. Kelly. Father was predeceased by a sister, Mary Claire, and survived by sisters, Barbara Frey and Jane D. Marx (Charles); and brothers, David (Mary Lou) and Thomas. The majority of Fr. Dimler's ministry was spent at Fordham University where he taught German Literature and later computer science. For 16 years he served as editor of the University's quarterly, Thought. In 1999 he became research editor of Jesuit emblem studies, and continued this avocation throughout a busy retirement. Private funeral services. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville, PA. Additional information at www.dinanfuneralhome.com


Published in New York Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
