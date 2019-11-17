Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GABOR HUSZAR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUSZAR--Gabor. Dr. Gabor Bela Huszar, a distinguished scientist, advocate, educator and friend, died peacefully at his home in Woodbridge, CT on July 9, 2019. Born in Budapest, Hungary, he and his physician wife, Theresa, moved to the U.S. in 1967 to pursue their careers in medicine. Gabor initially worked at Harvard University, during which time he made several seminal discoveries in the area of muscular biochemistry. In 1975, he was recruited to Yale University, where he served as a faculty member in the Yale School of Medicine's Dept. of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences for the next 44 years. He became Director of Yale's first Sperm Physiology Laboratory and thereafter pioneered a revolutionary approach for sperm fertility assessment that enhanced the efficacy and safety of in vitro fertilization globally. He was the recipient of myriad awards, including election to the Hungarian National Academy of Sciences and an invitation to brief the Nobel Conference in Sweden. As passionate as he was about his medical research, he was a similarly vibrant member of many global food and wine societies, with a special affinity for the Chaine des Rotisseurs for which he was the Bailli of its Connecticut chapter for two decades and, later, Northeast Provencial. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Theresa, their sons, Thomas and Andrew, their daughters-in-law, Caroline Gatto Huszar and Siyana Huszar, and their four grandchildren, Alexandra, Mattias, Teya and Justin. Contributions in his honor should be made to the educational fund Yale has created in his memory (Yale School of Medicine, PO Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519, Attn: Tamiko B Collier).



Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close