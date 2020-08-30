1/
GABRIEL FEUERSTEIN
FEUERSTEIN--Gabriel, passed away on August 24, 2020, at the age of 96. A Holocaust survivor originally from Hungary, Gabe arrived in the U.S. and founded Capitol Cabinets, a high-end architectural woodworking firm with commercial and residential clients all over the world. Gabe was known as an avid tennis player and proud gardener. He is survived by his loving wife Judy, his daughter Susanne Simchowitz (Stuart), his son Richard Feuerstein (Debbie), seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gabe's honor to Calvary Hospital Bronx Campus.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
