GIBSON--Gabriel Darcy. Gabriel Darcy Gibson, born May 1, 1927, of Rye, NY passed on March 22, 2019. Son of Henry and Etta, he served in the Marine Corps before attending Columbia University and the School of Architecture, receiving the William Kinne Fellowship. He worked for American Airlines and Governor Rockefeller before opening his own firm, Architects Planners. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara, and three sons, Scott, Mark and Bryan and seven grandchildren. A daughter, Kyle preceded him in death. Skier, sailor, golfer and tennis player, he had a fine singing voice, a generous spirit and a fantastic sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.



