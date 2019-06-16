JACKSON--Gabriele Johanna, (nee Bernhard), 1934 - 2019. Adoring and adored wife of Thomas, beloved mother of Emily and Olivia, beloved mother-in-law of Roger, beloved grandmother of Christian, beloved guardian of Julian Brown. After escaping from Germany in 1939, she attended Hunter College High School, Bard College, and Oxford University, receiving her Ph.D. in English from Yale University and spending more than 30 years as part of the English department at Temple University in Philadelphia. She excelled in every area of her life. Pioneering academic feminist, significant Renaissance scholar, valued colleague, skilled teacher, successful university dean, selfless mother and wife, loving sister, aunt, and cousin. Loyal to her family and repository of their history, she was a fierce intellect, a gifted wit, a skilled storyteller, and a lover of cats, generous to a fault and with her arms always open in welcome and love. A gracious lady in all senses of the word, she leaves a space that cannot be filled.
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019