BUCCIERI--Gabriella Maria nee Cipollone, formerly of New York City and Melrose, Massachusetts physically left us on May 17, but her spirit of love and family lives on in her husband, sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Pescara, Italy on October 9, 1930 she and her mother and sister fled Fascist rule to come to America in 1939 as passengers on the last voyage of the Rex, a ship that was converted to wartime use afterwards. After graduating high school with honors and working for Tiffany and Co., Gabriella married Charles Buccieri with whom she would spend 69 years. She supported many school and community events, volunteered at the hospice of Mother Cabrini Hospital and served as their director of volunteers. In later life she supported her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with an infinite spectrum of love, compassion, creativity and hope for the future. More of her contributions of love and hope may be found in her biography at the National Women's Hall of Fame at www.greatwomen.org As there are no services planned, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor her memory to the The Childrens Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia. She will be missed, and remembered always.
Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019