NEWMARK--Gaby. Park East Synagogue mourns the passing of our devoted member, Gaby Newmark, Holocaust Survivor, benefactor of our Synagogue and Day School Scholarship Funds. Beloved husband of Ann, father of our members, George (Monique) Newmark, Susan (Mark) Wintroup, brother-in-law of Zoltan and Judith Lefkovits, and Rose Lefkowitz, grandfather. May the family find comfort among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Rabbi Arthur Schneier; Herman Hochberg, President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020