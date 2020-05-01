GAETANO BARBIERI
1941 - 2020
BARBIERI--Gaetano, passed on Sunday, April 19, 2020 , after testing positive for COVID-19 on Good Friday. "Guy" was born on January 23, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY. He is survived by his children, Joseph Barbieri, Maria (Barbieri) Teixeira and Justine (Barbieri) Frazer, brothers, Salvatore Barbieri and Joseph W. Barbieri, Jr, his grandchildren, Joseph Barbieri, Gabriella, Tomas and Joaquim Teixeira, Courtney, Maggie, Sabrina, Alexander Frazer. Guy was preceded in death, days earlier by his wife, Frances (DeMarco) Barbieri, due to complications from COVID-19. Guy graduated from Island Trees High School and attended Hofstra University eventually earning a Master's Degree in English from Hofstra University. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens, NY on May 4th.


Published in New York Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
