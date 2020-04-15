Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAETANO LIMONCELLI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIMONCELLI--Gaetano, "Tom" was called home to the Father on 6 April 2020 from complications due to the Covid19 virus. Tom was born August 26, 1931 in Brooklyn NY, the second son of Anna and Cosimo Limoncelli. Tom was the younger brother to Nicholas and older brother to Anthony. A born and bred Brooklynite, Tom and his brothers were raised on a farm in Sheepshead Bay, he attended PS 98 and Boys High School, and played baseball in the fast pitch hardball leagues that populated the borough in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Called to serve his country, he served honorably in Korea during the war as part of the Army Signal Corps. After his discharge from the Army, he met and married his beloved wife, Elizabeth ("Liz"). Recognizing the need to best provide for his family, he started a business as an independent claims adjuster, Garden City Claim Service, that prospered and provided livelihoods for countless families, while at the same time gaining national recognition for himself in various trade organizations. Together Tom and Liz raised a family in North Massapequa, NY while spending many happy (and warm) winters in Venice, Florida. Tom was a loyal member of Brookville Country Club and an avid golfer. He loved travel (especially visiting various regions of Italy) and music and had a passion for new technological innovations and could not wait for what the future might bring. Above all, he adored his wife Liz and his family. He is survived by not only Liz but by their three children, Gregory (Amy), Lori (Mark) and Gary (Josie), his six grandchildren (Christopher (Lisa); Katherine (Jason); Gavin (Jacqueline); Dana; Jeffrey and Grace) and his first great-grandchild, Shay Elizabeth Ahern. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, all funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration will be announced later.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020

